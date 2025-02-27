2025 Fantasy Preview: Dylan Crews

Outlook: Crews reached the majors last August just 14 short months after the Nationals drafted him second overall. While his stats didn’t look great on the surface, the underlying skills he displayed show a player who was ready for the big leagues. He made tons of contact and found himself a bit unlucky on his batted balls despite a 90th percentile exit velocity that was in the 74th percentile of the league. His batting average should rise a good bit with a full season’s sample and could easily hit 15 to 20 home runs if he maintains a similar quality of contact. His swing decisions were solid too, as he made plenty of contact in the zone and rarely chased pitches out of it. On top of all that, he was a plus-defender and showed off his elite speed with 12 stolen bases in just 31 games. His one main flaw, as is with many other young players, was an inability to consistently lift the ball. Regardless, Crews is an incredibly well-rounded young player with a great blend of expected volume, a high floor, and upside. Something like 50 combined home runs and stolen bases wouldn’t be a surprise.