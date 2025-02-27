 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Dylan Crews

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:04 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Dylan CrewsWSH - OF
Bats: RAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $11 | NL 5x5: $15
2024: RF:30Mixed 2026: $16 | 2027: $19
Outlook: Crews reached the majors last August just 14 short months after the Nationals drafted him second overall. While his stats didn’t look great on the surface, the underlying skills he displayed show a player who was ready for the big leagues. He made tons of contact and found himself a bit unlucky on his batted balls despite a 90th percentile exit velocity that was in the 74th percentile of the league. His batting average should rise a good bit with a full season’s sample and could easily hit 15 to 20 home runs if he maintains a similar quality of contact. His swing decisions were solid too, as he made plenty of contact in the zone and rarely chased pitches out of it. On top of all that, he was a plus-defender and showed off his elite speed with 12 stolen bases in just 31 games. His one main flaw, as is with many other young players, was an inability to consistently lift the ball. Regardless, Crews is an incredibly well-rounded young player with a great blend of expected volume, a high floor, and upside. Something like 50 combined home runs and stolen bases wouldn’t be a surprise.
dylancrews.jpg

Mentions
Washington Nationals Primary Logo Washington Nationals Crews_Dylan.jpg Dylan Crews