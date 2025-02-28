 Skip navigation
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: ALDS-Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Bibee

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:51 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Framber ValdezHOU - SP
Throws: LAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $22 | AL 5x5: $26
2024: Started: 28 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $20 | 2027: $17
Outlook: Postseason again aside, Valdez was mostly at the top of his game last year, shaking off some early elbow soreness to win 15 games. Typically an exceptional producer of grounders, Valdez didn’t meet his usual standards in 2023 and gave up a career-high 19 homers. Last season, though, his groundball rate was back up to 61%, just shy of his career mark of 63%, and he didn’t have to sacrifice strikeouts to get there. It’s still entirely possible that Valdez has a Cy Young-type season in him, and in spite of last year’s arm problem, leading to just his second IL stint as a major leaguer, he’s a better bet than most to top 180 innings. He’s a great option as a No. 2 in mixed leagues.
frambervaldez.jpg

