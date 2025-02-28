2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez

Outlook: Postseason again aside, Valdez was mostly at the top of his game last year, shaking off some early elbow soreness to win 15 games. Typically an exceptional producer of grounders, Valdez didn’t meet his usual standards in 2023 and gave up a career-high 19 homers. Last season, though, his groundball rate was back up to 61%, just shy of his career mark of 63%, and he didn’t have to sacrifice strikeouts to get there. It’s still entirely possible that Valdez has a Cy Young-type season in him, and in spite of last year’s arm problem, leading to just his second IL stint as a major leaguer, he’s a better bet than most to top 180 innings. He’s a great option as a No. 2 in mixed leagues.