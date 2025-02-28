2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Crochet

Outlook: Did anyone see that coming? Crochet was a pretty good reliever in his first full season in 2021, but his stuff was already down from his 2020 debut. He then underwent Tommy John in 2022 and dealt with shoulder issues while trying to come back in 2023. Another team probably would have left him in the pen last year and hoped for the best, but the 121-loss White Sox had nothing to lose by trying him in the rotation, and he looked as good as any starter in the big leagues in May and June before his workload was curtailed; he wasn’t allowed to throw more than four innings in any of his final 14 starts. The White Sox wanted to capitalize on his success and trade him prior to the deadline, but Crochet’s self-imposed innings restrictions limited demand then. The Red Sox wound up acquiring him in a bidding war in December. Dating back to college, Crochet had never topped 70 innings in a season prior to throwing 146 last year. His durability remains in question, but he’s clearly demonstrated that he’s an elite talent. Even with the risk, he has to be viewed as a top-10 SP.