2025 Fantasy Preview: Gunnar Henderson

Outlook: Henderson hit his stride in the second half of the 2023 season and carried that into 2024. He seemed to take a more selective approach last season which led to increases in contact rate, hard contact rate, barrel rate, and average exit velocity. He’s one of the few players who contributes meaningfully in all five categories and with Baltimore planning to move the left field fences back in a little bit in 2025, Henderson’s power production should remain. He heads into 2025 as one of the safer picks in fantasy baseball and a clear top-five selection.