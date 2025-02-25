 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Gunnar Henderson

  
Published February 25, 2025 06:48 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Gunnar HendersonBAL - SS
Bats: LAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $39 | AL 5x5: $38
2024: SS:157Mixed 2026: $39 | 2027: $38
Outlook: Henderson hit his stride in the second half of the 2023 season and carried that into 2024. He seemed to take a more selective approach last season which led to increases in contact rate, hard contact rate, barrel rate, and average exit velocity. He’s one of the few players who contributes meaningfully in all five categories and with Baltimore planning to move the left field fences back in a little bit in 2025, Henderson’s power production should remain. He heads into 2025 as one of the safer picks in fantasy baseball and a clear top-five selection.
Mentions
