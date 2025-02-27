2025 Fantasy Preview: Ian Happ

Outlook: Happ has become a metronome. Over the last three seasons, his wRC+ has sat between 120 and 122 while never playing fewer than 153 games. He’s averaged 21 homers, 82 runs, 81 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and a .254/.348/.437 slash-line over that same span. That’s a player you can set your watch to and it’s likely Happ turns in another highly productive season. There’s even a twinge more upside with his counting stats as he’s likely to hit ahead of the newly-acquired Kyle Tucker atop the Cubs’ lineup in 2025.