2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ian Happ

  
Published February 27, 2025 02:58 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Ian HappCHI - OF
Bats: BAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $10 | NL 5x5: $14
2024: LF:144Mixed 2026: $8 | 2027: $6
Outlook: Happ has become a metronome. Over the last three seasons, his wRC+ has sat between 120 and 122 while never playing fewer than 153 games. He’s averaged 21 homers, 82 runs, 81 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and a .254/.348/.437 slash-line over that same span. That’s a player you can set your watch to and it’s likely Happ turns in another highly productive season. There’s even a twinge more upside with his counting stats as he’s likely to hit ahead of the newly-acquired Kyle Tucker atop the Cubs’ lineup in 2025.
Mentions
Chicago Cubs Primary Logo Chicago Cubs Happ_Ian (1).jpg Ian Happ