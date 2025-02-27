 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Aaron Judge
MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bowengoalv2_250227.jpg
Vestergaard’s own goal gives West Ham 2-0 lead
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv2_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Merrill

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:55 PM
Jackson MerrillSD - OF
Bats: LAge: 21Mixed 5x5: $29 | NL 5x5: $29
2024: CF:155Mixed 2026: $30 | 2027: $30
Outlook: Merrill enjoyed an incredible breakout campaign in his rookie season, hitting .292 with 24 homers and 16 steals, earning his first All-Star appearance. The 21-year-old outfielder started off strong and only got better throughout the season. His excellent underlying skills bode well for his outlook in 2025 and beyond. Merill displayed elite contact ability with a 17% hard-hit rate while generating an 11.3% barrel rate and 43.9% hard-hit rate, giving him immense batting average upside. And if his 15.9% barrel rate in the second half is any indication, he could hit 30-plus home runs with 15-plus steals. After hitting in the 5th-7th spot in the order for most of the season, Merrill should be in line to slot into the upper third of the lineup, putting him in line for more plate appearances and counting stats. Buy now, there’s a lot to be excited about here.
