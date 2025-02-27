2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Merrill

Outlook: Merrill enjoyed an incredible breakout campaign in his rookie season, hitting .292 with 24 homers and 16 steals, earning his first All-Star appearance. The 21-year-old outfielder started off strong and only got better throughout the season. His excellent underlying skills bode well for his outlook in 2025 and beyond. Merill displayed elite contact ability with a 17% hard-hit rate while generating an 11.3% barrel rate and 43.9% hard-hit rate, giving him immense batting average upside. And if his 15.9% barrel rate in the second half is any indication, he could hit 30-plus home runs with 15-plus steals. After hitting in the 5th-7th spot in the order for most of the season, Merrill should be in line to slot into the upper third of the lineup, putting him in line for more plate appearances and counting stats. Buy now, there’s a lot to be excited about here.