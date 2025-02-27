 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is 'dug in' on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jasson Domínguez

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:01 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Jasson DomínguezNYY - OF
Bats: BAge: 22Mixed 5x5: $10 | AL 5x5: $16
2024: LF:13Mixed 2026: $15 | 2027: $17
Outlook: Domínguez is one of the most-hyped prospects in recent Yankee history. He had an impressive .314/.376/.504 slash-line in 58 minor league games in 2024 with 11 home runs and 16 steals while battling multiple injuries, including a long-term oblique injury. When Domínguez finally got a chance to play in the big leagues, the Yankees seemed hesitant to give him regular playing time, and he posted a 28.4% strikeout rate in 67 plate appearances. The 21-year-old has an aggressive approach, but he doesn’t swing and miss much for somebody with his raw power. Domínguez has all the makings of a fantasy star and a potential 20/20 player with a .250 average right away in 2025; however, the addition of Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt means that he will need to play left field where he struggled in 2024. If the Yankees decide left field isn’t a natural fit for Domínguez, it could lead to fewer at-bats than we expect, which gives him a bit of risk for 2025.
Mentions
