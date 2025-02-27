2025 Fantasy Preview: Jasson Domínguez

Outlook: Domínguez is one of the most-hyped prospects in recent Yankee history. He had an impressive .314/.376/.504 slash-line in 58 minor league games in 2024 with 11 home runs and 16 steals while battling multiple injuries, including a long-term oblique injury. When Domínguez finally got a chance to play in the big leagues, the Yankees seemed hesitant to give him regular playing time, and he posted a 28.4% strikeout rate in 67 plate appearances. The 21-year-old has an aggressive approach, but he doesn’t swing and miss much for somebody with his raw power. Domínguez has all the makings of a fantasy star and a potential 20/20 player with a .250 average right away in 2025; however, the addition of Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt means that he will need to play left field where he struggled in 2024. If the Yankees decide left field isn’t a natural fit for Domínguez, it could lead to fewer at-bats than we expect, which gives him a bit of risk for 2025.