2025 Fantasy Preview: Jeff Hoffman

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:02 PM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Jeff HoffmanTOR - RP
Throws: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $11 | AL 5x5: $17
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 68Mixed 2026: $9 | 2027: $6
Outlook: Hoffman essentially matched the numbers from his 2023 breakthrough over a full season as a 2024 All-Star. He actually would have bettered them, but he gave up four runs in his final regular-season appearance, taking his ERA from 1.65 to 2.17. He then got lit up in the postseason, too, giving up six runs over 1 1/3 innings in three appearances. It still didn’t seem like a cause for concern when free agency came around, but alarm bells rang in January, when, immediately after his three-year, $33 million deal with the Blue Jays was announced, it was revealed that he had larger deals scuttled by the Orioles and the Braves after shoulder concerns arose during his physical. That the Jays still felt confident enough to sign him for three years seems like a good sign. While Hoffman flirted with the idea of signing as a starter, he’ll almost certainly be the Jays’ closer for now, and he’ll be excellent in the role if he keeps throwing like he has the last two years. Any spring training red flags would drop his ranking in a hurry, though.
Mentions
