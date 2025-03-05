2025 Fantasy Preview: Jhoan Duran

Outlook: From an ERA standpoint, Durán took an obvious step backwards last season. After missing the first month with an oblique strain, he pitched scoreless innings in his first seven appearances, but he was surprisingly erratic anyway. It’s hard to see how anyone at all hits Duran with his 100-mph fastball, 97-mph splitter and mid-80s curveball, but they did more than ever last season, and by the end of June, he actually seemed lucky to have a 3.51 ERA, given that it was accompanied by a 4.69 FIP. From that point, his peripherals returned to being stellar, though three separate three-run appearances meant his ERA never got any better. Still, his FIP over the final three months was an incredible 1.21, as he struck out 43, walked seven and allowed no homers in 28 2/3 innings. Somewhat disturbing is that Duran actually took a backseat to Griffin Jax in the final weeks of the season, as he served as a setup man for the team’s last two save chances. That Rocco Baldelli is so content to go to Jax does temper the fantasy enthusiasm for Durán just a bit. He should be a top closer on performance, but he might not match save totals with his competition in that category. He’d rank a bit higher here if the Twins followed through on trying Jax as a starter, but that’s not happening.