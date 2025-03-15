2025 Fantasy Preview: Jordan Romano

Outlook: Yimi Garcia served two IL stints with elbow issues last season, the second one costing him the final six weeks of the season. The Blue Jays then signed him to a two-year, $15 million deal in free agency. Fellow free agent Jeff Hoffman missed no time last year, but he did reportedly flunk multiple physicals because of his shoulder. The Jays signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal. It certainly makes one wonder what kind of condition Romano’s arm is in that the Jays non-tendered their former closer rather than pay him about $8 million on a one-year deal. Romano, who had a 2.37 ERA and 95 saves from 2021-23, started dealing with elbow soreness in March. He made it back in mid-April and went 8-for-9 saving games before the elbow shut him down again at the end of May. When he couldn’t overcome the soreness, he underwent surgery to remove an impingement with the hopes of returning in mid-August. Instead, he required another similar procedure then, ending his season. Since neither surgery was major, Romano will be ready to throw this spring. Still, if the Jays were comfortable with the state of his arm, they would have kept him around. The Phillies signed him to a one-year, $8.5 million deal in December and are expected to give him a chance to close, if his arm is up for it. There’s not a ton of optimism here, though.