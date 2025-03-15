 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks
MLB Tokyo Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Yomiuri Giants
Rising to the occasion, Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run HR in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

Top Clips

brentford_1_raw.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks
MLB Tokyo Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Yomiuri Giants
Rising to the occasion, Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run HR in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

Top Clips

brentford_1_raw.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Jordan Romano

  
Published March 15, 2025 01:42 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Jordan RomanoPHI - RP
Throws: RAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $3 | NL 5x5: $7
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 15Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Yimi Garcia served two IL stints with elbow issues last season, the second one costing him the final six weeks of the season. The Blue Jays then signed him to a two-year, $15 million deal in free agency. Fellow free agent Jeff Hoffman missed no time last year, but he did reportedly flunk multiple physicals because of his shoulder. The Jays signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal. It certainly makes one wonder what kind of condition Romano’s arm is in that the Jays non-tendered their former closer rather than pay him about $8 million on a one-year deal. Romano, who had a 2.37 ERA and 95 saves from 2021-23, started dealing with elbow soreness in March. He made it back in mid-April and went 8-for-9 saving games before the elbow shut him down again at the end of May. When he couldn’t overcome the soreness, he underwent surgery to remove an impingement with the hopes of returning in mid-August. Instead, he required another similar procedure then, ending his season. Since neither surgery was major, Romano will be ready to throw this spring. Still, if the Jays were comfortable with the state of his arm, they would have kept him around. The Phillies signed him to a one-year, $8.5 million deal in December and are expected to give him a chance to close, if his arm is up for it. There’s not a ton of optimism here, though.
Mentions
Jordan_Romano_HS.jpg Jordan Romano Philadelphia Phillies Primary Philadelphia Phillies