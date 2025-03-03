2025 Fantasy Preview: Jose Altuve

Outlook: Despite entering his age-35 season, Altuve has shown zero signs of slowing down. He was the lone second baseman in the fantasy landscape last year to record a 20-20 season with his 22 thefts representing his highest single-season total since 2017. The real surprise last year remains that he managed to stay healthy for a whopping 153 contests, his most since 2017. He’ll likely experience some pullback from a volume standpoint as he approaches his mid-to-late 30’s but there have been zero signs of erosion from a skills standpoint. With his defense in decline, there’s a possibility he could wind up moving to left field this season. Eithe way, he’s a top-five option at the keystone in all fantasy formats.