 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brice Turang

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brice Turang

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Jose Altuve

  
Published March 3, 2025 08:53 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Jose AltuveHOU - 2B
Bats: RAge: 34Mixed 5x5: $16 | AL 5x5: $19
2024: 2B:147Mixed 2026: $13 | 2027: $8
Outlook: Despite entering his age-35 season, Altuve has shown zero signs of slowing down. He was the lone second baseman in the fantasy landscape last year to record a 20-20 season with his 22 thefts representing his highest single-season total since 2017. The real surprise last year remains that he managed to stay healthy for a whopping 153 contests, his most since 2017. He’ll likely experience some pullback from a volume standpoint as he approaches his mid-to-late 30’s but there have been zero signs of erosion from a skills standpoint. With his defense in decline, there’s a possibility he could wind up moving to left field this season. Eithe way, he’s a top-five option at the keystone in all fantasy formats.
JoseAltuve1.jpg

Mentions
Altuve_Jose.jpg Jose Altuve Houston Astros Primary Logo Houston Astros