MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
pine_valley_1920.jpg
Pine Valley to host 2044 Walker Cup, USGA announces
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
Another NCAA player could earn his PGA Tour card this week at Bay Hill

Top Clips

nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments
nbc_roto_darnold_250304.jpg
What’s next for Darnold with free agency looming?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Josh Hader

  
Published March 4, 2025 03:44 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Josh HaderHOU - RP
Throws: LAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $17 | AL 5x5: $24
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 71Mixed 2026: $15 | 2027: $13
Outlook: Hader’s first season in Houston was a rather glorious mess in which he ranked first among relievers in strikeouts, tied for fifth in saves and tied for seventh in wins. He also managed a sub-1.00 WHIP. However, since he surrendered a whopping 12 homers, he didn’t help in ERA. He also took eight losses, though that only matters in points leagues. Hader’s worst month was April, which was kind of odd because he gave up only one homer then. He was fine in spite of the mostly solo shots the rest of the way, at least until he gave up six runs in late September and saw his ERA rise from 3.16 to 3.80. Hader’s velocity was down from his 2022 peak, but it was still better than his career average. That he’s a flyball lefty in a park with a short porch in left does him no favors. Still, he probably won’t surrender 12 homers again. With his slider working as well as ever, he’s the No. 2 RP on this board.
Mentions
Hader_Josh.jpg Josh Hader Houston Astros Primary Logo Houston Astros