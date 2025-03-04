2025 Fantasy Preview: Josh Hader

Outlook: Hader’s first season in Houston was a rather glorious mess in which he ranked first among relievers in strikeouts, tied for fifth in saves and tied for seventh in wins. He also managed a sub-1.00 WHIP. However, since he surrendered a whopping 12 homers, he didn’t help in ERA. He also took eight losses, though that only matters in points leagues. Hader’s worst month was April, which was kind of odd because he gave up only one homer then. He was fine in spite of the mostly solo shots the rest of the way, at least until he gave up six runs in late September and saw his ERA rise from 3.16 to 3.80. Hader’s velocity was down from his 2022 peak, but it was still better than his career average. That he’s a flyball lefty in a park with a short porch in left does him no favors. Still, he probably won’t surrender 12 homers again. With his slider working as well as ever, he’s the No. 2 RP on this board.