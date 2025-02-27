2025 Fantasy Preview: Josh Lowe

Outlook: Lowe got off to a slow start due to injuries and played in just 106 games in 2024. Despite making marginal improvements in his chase rates, he still has an incredibly aggressive approach and swings and misses at a well-above-average clip. Lowe tried to pull and lift the ball more in 2024, but it led to a decrease in barrel rate and more pop-ups. On top of that, he continues to struggle against lefties, slashing .222/.280/.267 with a 34% strikeout rate against them last season. All of that makes his 20234 season seem like a bit of a fluke when it comes to batting average, and Lowe should settle in to be a .250 hitter with 20 home run power and 25-30 stolen base upside, but he’ll sit against most left-handed pitchers which makes him harder to roster in weekly lineup leagues.