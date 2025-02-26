 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
How to watch DePaul vs Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big East matchup
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ezequiel Tovar

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250226.jpg
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener against Spurs
nbc_pl_towngoal1_250226.jpg
Philogene gives Ipswich shock lead over Man United
nbc_ffhh_shakirchubb_250226.jpg
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Junior Caminero

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:48 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Junior CamineroTB - SS
Bats: RAge: 21Mixed 5x5: $10 | AL 5x5: $16
2024: 3B:39Mixed 2026: $16 | 2027: $18
Outlook: Caminero had another solid minor league season in 2024, hitting .274/.337/.521 with 16 home runs in 59 games at Triple-A while battling through multiple leg injuries. When he finally did get a chance to get consistent MLB at-bats, he was far more aggressive than he had been in the minors and posted a 14% swinging strike rate. We should expect that to correct itself and he hits the ball hard with strong pull rates in the minors, so there is real power upside if he can dial back his 50% groundball rate. The Rays figure to start him regularly at third base where he has a baseline has a .260 hitter with 25-plus homer power in their minor league stadium in 2025. There’s considerable ceiling above that if he continues to adjust to the level, so even though he won’t give you much speed, he’s a solid third base target if you wait at the position and get stolen bases elsewhere.
caminero.jpg

Mentions
Caminero_Junior.jpg Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays Primary Logo Tampa Bay Rays