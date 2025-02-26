2025 Fantasy Preview: Junior Caminero

Outlook: Caminero had another solid minor league season in 2024, hitting .274/.337/.521 with 16 home runs in 59 games at Triple-A while battling through multiple leg injuries. When he finally did get a chance to get consistent MLB at-bats, he was far more aggressive than he had been in the minors and posted a 14% swinging strike rate. We should expect that to correct itself and he hits the ball hard with strong pull rates in the minors, so there is real power upside if he can dial back his 50% groundball rate. The Rays figure to start him regularly at third base where he has a baseline has a .260 hitter with 25-plus homer power in their minor league stadium in 2025. There’s considerable ceiling above that if he continues to adjust to the level, so even though he won’t give you much speed, he’s a solid third base target if you wait at the position and get stolen bases elsewhere.