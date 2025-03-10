 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kristian Campbell

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:09 PM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Kristian CampbellBOS - 2B/OF
Bats: RAge: 22Mixed 5x5: $0 | AL 5x5: $1
2024: - MinorsMixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $13
Outlook: Campbell blew up in his second professional season and vaulted up into the top 10 on most prospect lists. The 22-year-old slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs and 24 steals across three different minor league levels. While he started the season as an outfielder, the Red Sox played him at five different positions. With Wilyer Abreu looking unlikely for Opening Day, right field might be Campbell’s most likely scenario for breaking camp with the team. Campbell has posted solid contact rates in the minors and has plus raw power but a line drive swing that will allow him to pepper line drives off the Green Monster but may cap his power ceiling. Campbell also has the speed to swipe 20+ bases and has adjusted well at every level, but with just 19 games at Triple-A, it’s fair to expect a slow start if he makes the team out of spring training. That poses some risk in fantasy baseball drafts, but he could be a useful five-category contributor by the summer.
