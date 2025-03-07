 Skip navigation
Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brent Rooker
Washington v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

nbc_roto_stjohnmarquette_250307.jpg
No. 6 St. John’s a Final Four team worth betting
nbc_roto_purdueillinois_250307.jpg
No. 18 Purdue has upside as underdog vs. Illinois
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brent Rooker
Washington v Wisconsin
How to watch Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

nbc_roto_stjohnmarquette_250307.jpg
No. 6 St. John’s a Final Four team worth betting
nbc_roto_purdueillinois_250307.jpg
No. 18 Purdue has upside as underdog vs. Illinois
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Manzardo

  
Published March 7, 2025 12:49 PM
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankess at Cleveland Guardians
Kyle Manzardo looking to turn last year’s lessons into a breakout 2025 season
A former top prospect, Manzardo aims to secure a regular spot in the Guardians’ lineup.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Kyle ManzardoCLE - 1B
Bats: LAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $0 | AL 5x5: $4
2024: 1B:6Mixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $2
Outlook: For a minute there, after the Guardians dealt Josh Naylor to the Diamondbacks, it looked as though Manzardo could gain eligibility at first base in fantasy leagues for 2025. That was until the club decided to bring back Carlos Santana for a third tour. A former top prospect with the Rays, Manzardo has nothing left to prove at the Triple-A level, so he’ll be given every opportunity to succeed as the team’s designated hitter while also spelling Santana at first base. The tools are there for him to be a strong four-category player from a fantasy perspective, he just needs to put it all together.
manzardo.jpg

MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Manzardo_Kyle (1).jpg Kyle Manzardo Rotoworld Staff