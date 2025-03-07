2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Manzardo

Outlook: For a minute there, after the Guardians dealt Josh Naylor to the Diamondbacks, it looked as though Manzardo could gain eligibility at first base in fantasy leagues for 2025. That was until the club decided to bring back Carlos Santana for a third tour. A former top prospect with the Rays, Manzardo has nothing left to prove at the Triple-A level, so he’ll be given every opportunity to succeed as the team’s designated hitter while also spelling Santana at first base. The tools are there for him to be a strong four-category player from a fantasy perspective, he just needs to put it all together.