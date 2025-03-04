 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
pine_valley_1920.jpg
Pine Valley to host 2044 Walker Cup, USGA announces
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
Another NCAA player could earn his PGA Tour card this week at Bay Hill

Top Clips

nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments
nbc_roto_darnold_250304.jpg
What’s next for Darnold with free agency looming?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Liam Hendriks

  
Published March 4, 2025 03:54 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Liam HendriksBOS - RP
Throws: RAge: 36Mixed 5x5: $5 | AL 5x5: $10
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $0
Outlook: Hendriks, who signed a two-year deal with Boston after being let go by the White Sox, aimed to make it back from Aug. 2023 Tommy John surgery for the final month of last season, but since he dealt with some elbow inflammation in his rehab, it didn’t materialize. In his four Triple-A appearances before being shut down, he averaged 93.8 mph with his fastball, which was down about four mph from his days as an elite closer with the White Sox in 2021 and ’22. It’d be rather surprising if he got back up to 98 mph at age 35 this year, but 96 mph would work; that’s where he was when he busted out with the A’s in 2019 and ’20. 94 mph might be a tougher sell, especially for a flyball pitcher working in Fenway Park half of the time. He’s definitely a wild card as a second or third closer in mixed leagues right now, but he’ll move up the rankings if he shows improved arm strength in March.
LiamHendriks.jpg

Mentions
Liam_Hendriks_HS.jpg Liam Hendriks Boston Red Sox Primary Logo Boston Red Sox