2025 Fantasy Preview: Liam Hendriks

Outlook: Hendriks, who signed a two-year deal with Boston after being let go by the White Sox, aimed to make it back from Aug. 2023 Tommy John surgery for the final month of last season, but since he dealt with some elbow inflammation in his rehab, it didn’t materialize. In his four Triple-A appearances before being shut down, he averaged 93.8 mph with his fastball, which was down about four mph from his days as an elite closer with the White Sox in 2021 and ’22. It’d be rather surprising if he got back up to 98 mph at age 35 this year, but 96 mph would work; that’s where he was when he busted out with the A’s in 2019 and ’20. 94 mph might be a tougher sell, especially for a flyball pitcher working in Fenway Park half of the time. He’s definitely a wild card as a second or third closer in mixed leagues right now, but he’ll move up the rankings if he shows improved arm strength in March.