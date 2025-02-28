2025 Fantasy Preview: Logan Gilbert

Outlook: One would think leading the majors in innings pitched and WHIP would be good for double-figure wins, but that wasn’t the case for Gilbert last season. He was also sixth in strikeouts and 14th in ERA, yet all it got him was a 9-12 record. Credit and blame both go to T-Mobile Park, which played outrageously pitcher friendly last season. Gilbert had a 2.49 ERA and a 30% K rate at home, compared to a 3.94 ERA and a 25% K rate on the road. Those weren’t standout splits, either: Mariners pitchers on the whole had a 2.85 ERA and a 27% K rate at home to go with a 4.18 ERA and a 22% K rate on the road. There’s hope that Gilbert could become even better than he is now; his strikeout and groundball rates have improved each of the last two years, and he showed his best velocity to date last season. Still, if T-Mobile goes back to playing like a more normal pitcher’s park instead of the beast it was last year, it’ll likely cancel some of that out. He’s no longer a potential draft-day bargain, but even so, he’s a worthy fantasy ace.