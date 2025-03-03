 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ozzie Albies
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brice Turang

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ozzie Albies
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brice Turang

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:21 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Maikel GarciaKC - 2B/3B
Bats: RAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $4 | AL 5x5: $13
2024: 3B:124 2B:37Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $3
Outlook: Garcia has developed into a nice source of stolen bases for fantasy managers over the past couple of seasons, but there are reasons to be wary heading into the 2025 season. For starters, with the arrival of Jonathan India, he’s likely to be relegated to the bottom of the Royals’ lineup instead of his customary leadoff spot. He also slashed a pitiful .231/.281/.332 in 2024 and doesn’t deliver much of anything in runs or RBI. He’s a decent mid-round option for those that absolutely need speed, but don’t expect much otherwise.
MaikelGarcia.jpg

Mentions
Garcia_Maikel.jpg Maikel Garcia Kansas City Royals Primary Logo Kansas City Royals