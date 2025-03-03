2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia

Outlook: Garcia has developed into a nice source of stolen bases for fantasy managers over the past couple of seasons, but there are reasons to be wary heading into the 2025 season. For starters, with the arrival of Jonathan India, he’s likely to be relegated to the bottom of the Royals’ lineup instead of his customary leadoff spot. He also slashed a pitiful .231/.281/.332 in 2024 and doesn’t deliver much of anything in runs or RBI. He’s a decent mid-round option for those that absolutely need speed, but don’t expect much otherwise.