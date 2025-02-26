2025 Fantasy Preview: Manny Machado

Outlook: Offseason elbow surgery provided uncertainty that discounted Machado’s 2024 draft cost. While it took him a while to get going, the 32-year-old third baseman delivered another stellar season for fantasy managers, hitting .275 with 29 homers, 105 RBI, and 11 steals across 643 plate appearances. Machado’s skills remain as solid and consistent as ever, with a strikeout rate under 20% and a hard-hit rate that rebounded to 48.8% with health. While the steals are unpredictable, we can count on another season among the top third basemen for Machado. There are no signs of decline here yet. Invest with confidence.