Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Preview: Alec Bohm
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Christopher Morel

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_traviskelce_250226.jpg
Kelce won’t be a top-five fantasy TE if he returns
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250226.jpg
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_nfl_turnerint_250226.jpg
Turner breaks down pass-rushing mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Preview: Alec Bohm
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Christopher Morel

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_traviskelce_250226.jpg
Kelce won’t be a top-five fantasy TE if he returns
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250226.jpg
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_nfl_turnerint_250226.jpg
Turner breaks down pass-rushing mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Manny Machado

  
Published February 26, 2025 12:54 PM
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Manny MachadoSD - 3B
Bats: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $23 | NL 5x5: $23
2024: 3B:100Mixed 2026: $21 | 2027: $18
Outlook: Offseason elbow surgery provided uncertainty that discounted Machado’s 2024 draft cost. While it took him a while to get going, the 32-year-old third baseman delivered another stellar season for fantasy managers, hitting .275 with 29 homers, 105 RBI, and 11 steals across 643 plate appearances. Machado’s skills remain as solid and consistent as ever, with a strikeout rate under 20% and a hard-hit rate that rebounded to 48.8% with health. While the steals are unpredictable, we can count on another season among the top third basemen for Machado. There are no signs of decline here yet. Invest with confidence.
