2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller

Outlook: Barred from the rotation by his history of arm woes, Miller became the closer everyone wanted to see last season. Through May 9, he had 0.89 ERA, 41 strikeouts and no homers in 20 1/3 innings. His FIP was actually negative at that point. After that, however, he was merely good, posting a 3.22 ERA and a 3.23 FIP in his final 39 appearances. He missed two weeks around the trade deadline because he broke a finger punching a table with his non-pitching hand. The A’s never were interested in dealing him anyway, even though he would have commanded a terrific return as a potential difference maker for a contender. He wound up going 28-for-31 in save chances and leading the league with a 42% strikeout rate. Miller’s average fastball came in at 100.9 mph. He ditched the cutter he utilized as a starter and was almost exclusively a two-pitch reliever, using his slider about one-third of the time. While the A’s indicated at the time that last year’s move to the pen could be temporary, there’s been no talk since about restoring him to the rotation. He’s still likely more of an injury risk than most, but he ranks as a top-five closer anyway.