2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Olson

Outlook: Olson never quite got right last season. He’s spoken openly about adjustments he’s tried to make with his swing over the last few years in an attempt to cover his hole at the top of the zone. Well, last season he was unable to cover that hole and wound up doing less damage on pitches low in the zone, which has traditionally been his bread and butter. It was a worthwhile reminder that Olson is more likely the very solid player he was through the first part of his career than the 50-home run, MVP candidate he was in 2023. Regardless, he’s still an incredibly safe bet to return top-five value at first base hitting in the middle of the Braves’ potent lineup.