Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Olson

  
Published February 25, 2025 09:19 PM
Matt OlsonATL - 1B
Bats: LAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $23 | NL 5x5: $23
2024: 1B:162Mixed 2026: $21 | 2027: $18
Outlook: Olson never quite got right last season. He’s spoken openly about adjustments he’s tried to make with his swing over the last few years in an attempt to cover his hole at the top of the zone. Well, last season he was unable to cover that hole and wound up doing less damage on pitches low in the zone, which has traditionally been his bread and butter. It was a worthwhile reminder that Olson is more likely the very solid player he was through the first part of his career than the 50-home run, MVP candidate he was in 2023. Regardless, he’s still an incredibly safe bet to return top-five value at first base hitting in the middle of the Braves’ potent lineup.
