2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Harris II

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:40 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Michael Harris IIATL - OF
Bats: LAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $24 | NL 5x5: $25
2024: CF:110Mixed 2026: $27 | 2027: $29
Outlook: Few players are more divisive than Harris. On one hand, he has some of the most power-speed upside in the league and has one or two hot streaks a year that make him seem like a potential MVP candidate. On the other hand, those hot streaks are matched by cataclysmic cold streaks where it looks like he’s swinging a bat with a hole in it. Like last season where he had a 46 wRC+ in May but 150 wRC+ in September and October. Such is life for one of the most free-swinging players in the league who still has exceptional power and athleticism. The upside remains tantalizing while the worst-case scenario is probably something like 20 home runs, 15 stolen bases, and a .260 batting average.
