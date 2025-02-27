2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Harris II

Outlook: Few players are more divisive than Harris. On one hand, he has some of the most power-speed upside in the league and has one or two hot streaks a year that make him seem like a potential MVP candidate. On the other hand, those hot streaks are matched by cataclysmic cold streaks where it looks like he’s swinging a bat with a hole in it. Like last season where he had a 46 wRC+ in May but 150 wRC+ in September and October. Such is life for one of the most free-swinging players in the league who still has exceptional power and athleticism. The upside remains tantalizing while the worst-case scenario is probably something like 20 home runs, 15 stolen bases, and a .260 batting average.