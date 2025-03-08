 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Crow-Armstrong

  
Published March 7, 2025 10:02 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHI - CF
Bats: LAge: 22Mixed 5x5: $6 | NL 5x5: $12
2024: CF:117Mixed 2026: $8 | 2027: $9
Outlook: Crow-Armstrong has a stranglehold on the Cubs’ center field job since Cody Bellinger was shipped out to the Yankees and that playing time security pushed him high up draft boards. Few players in the league can match his speed and prowess in the outfield, but his consistency at the plate remains in question. Still, there’s likely a floor here of 30 stolen bases and 10 home runs given a full season’s worth of games while any meaningful step forward with his approach could easily make him a league-winning type of player. There’s plenty of risk though as a top-150 pick around much safer options.
