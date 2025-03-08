2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Crow-Armstrong

Outlook: Crow-Armstrong has a stranglehold on the Cubs’ center field job since Cody Bellinger was shipped out to the Yankees and that playing time security pushed him high up draft boards. Few players in the league can match his speed and prowess in the outfield, but his consistency at the plate remains in question. Still, there’s likely a floor here of 30 stolen bases and 10 home runs given a full season’s worth of games while any meaningful step forward with his approach could easily make him a league-winning type of player. There’s plenty of risk though as a top-150 pick around much safer options.