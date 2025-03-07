2025 Fantasy Preview: Shane Baz

Outlook: Baz wanted to return for Opening Day last year after Sept. 2022 Tommy John surgery, but the Rays had other ideas. Since the 2017 first-round pick had never thrown more than 92 innings in a season, the team thought the smart plan was to hold him back and have him begin pitching in games in May. He wound up making 10 starts for Triple-A Durham and then 14 for the Rays. The last seven of those saw him amass a 2.09 ERA, compared to a 4.21 mark in the first seven, but his peripherals didn’t reflect that same kind of improvement. Baz failed to miss bats at the same rate he did previously, even though his velocity was down only a little post-surgery. Being that it was his first year back, and he had to be mindful of his pitch counts, it might be an aberration. Baz still offers immense potential with his 94-98 mph fastball and two quality breaking balls. It just probably won’t materialize all at once this year.