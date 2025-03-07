 Skip navigation
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: Tee times, pairings for Round 3 at Bay Hill
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: Tee times, pairings for Round 3 at Bay Hill
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round Two
Xander Schauffele digs deep, extends cut streak to 58 in PGA Tour return
Rhode Island v Saint Joseph
How to watch Loyola Chicago vs. UMass, Saint Joseph's vs. LaSalle in Saturday's A-10 doubleheader on USA

Top Clips

nbc_golf_daysound_250307.jpg
Day: Special to shake Palmer's hand after 2016 API
jt_site.jpg
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
nbc_roto_rfs_christiankirk_250307.jpg
Kirk could see WR3 fantasy numbers with Texans

2025 Fantasy Preview: Shane Baz

  
Published March 7, 2025 06:36 PM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Shane BazTB - SP
Throws: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $1 | AL 5x5: $5
2024: Started: 14 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $6
Outlook: Baz wanted to return for Opening Day last year after Sept. 2022 Tommy John surgery, but the Rays had other ideas. Since the 2017 first-round pick had never thrown more than 92 innings in a season, the team thought the smart plan was to hold him back and have him begin pitching in games in May. He wound up making 10 starts for Triple-A Durham and then 14 for the Rays. The last seven of those saw him amass a 2.09 ERA, compared to a 4.21 mark in the first seven, but his peripherals didn’t reflect that same kind of improvement. Baz failed to miss bats at the same rate he did previously, even though his velocity was down only a little post-surgery. Being that it was his first year back, and he had to be mindful of his pitch counts, it might be an aberration. Baz still offers immense potential with his 94-98 mph fastball and two quality breaking balls. It just probably won’t materialize all at once this year.
Mentions
