2025 Fantasy Preview: Shohei Ohtani

Outlook: When he wasn’t going 50-50 at the plate and on the basepaths last season, Ohtani was rehabbing from elbow surgery in anticipation of getting back on the mound this year. The three-time MVP had his first Tommy John surgery in 2019 and needed another procedure in Sept. 2023, though what exactly took place during that subsequent surgery wasn’t revealed. There was some talk of Ohtani returning as a reliever last October, but that was never in the cards. He figured to be full go as a pitcher this spring, but surgery for the left (non-throwing) shoulder he injured during the World Series will push that back now. The Dodgers are probably pleased to have such an excuse anyway. Ohtani should join a six-man rotation at some point during May. If he remains healthy from there, something like 110-130 innings seems realistic. With a 3.01 ERA and a 31% strikeout rate in his last three healthy seasons, he’s been an ace while on the mound. Still, he might be a little rusty, and the Dodgers will be especially careful with him. In leagues that count him as two separate players, he should be something like the 50th SP off the board.