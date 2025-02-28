2025 Fantasy Preview: Tarik Skubal

Outlook: Skubal’s 15 starts after returning from flexor tendon surgery in 2023 were so incredible that he already had to be considered an ace. It was just a matter of whether he could keep it up for a full season. He did that, of course, and became the unanimous choice for AL Cy Young honors while leading the majors in strikeouts. His postseason started with 17 scoreless frames before one tough inning against the Guardians doomed the Tigers in the ALDS. Skubal entered the league with an average fastball at 94.5 mph and stayed right there for a couple of years, but he was all of the way up to 96.8 mph last season, giving him one of the league’s most effective heaters. His changeup has also gained three mph while retaining its movement. Health might still be a question mark, particularly in light of him throwing 211 innings between the regular and postseason last year. Still, it has to help that he’s so efficient on the mound; he never threw more than 103 pitches in any of his 34 outings. He’s the No. 2-ranked pitcher here and only barely behind Paul Skenes for the top spot.