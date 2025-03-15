 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tommy Edman

  
Published March 15, 2025 05:45 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
Tommy EdmanLA - CF
Bats: BAge: 29Mixed 5x5: $3 | NL 5x5: $10
2024: CF:24 SS:18Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $2
Outlook: Still recovering from offseason wrist surgery last year, Edman was acquired from St. Louis by the Dodgers at the trade deadline. He made his season debut on August 18 and slashed .237/.294/.417 with six homers and six steals across 153 plate appearances. The Dodgers extended the 29-year-old on a five-year, $74 million contract, and is expected to be their primary center fielder. That slash-line leaves much to be desired, but Edman’s track record of high contact rates should bring on a better batting average. And while it’s easy to be drawn into the appeal of an extrapolated power and speed total in a loaded lineup over a full season, he yielded just four barreled balls a 35.1% hard-hit rate, making it difficult to project any more than his career-high 13 home runs. Draft for speed and keep expectations in check everywhere else.
Mentions
