2025 Fantasy Preview: Triston Casas

Outlook: Casas hit six home runs with a .857 OPS in his first 22 games of 2024 but then tore cartilage in his rib cage on a swing at the end of April and wound up missing more than two months. He was still playing through pain when he returned which hampered his results, but he did hit five home runs with a .925 OPS in the final 15 games of the season, which indicates he was rounding back into form. It’s hard to take much from his abbreviated season, but Casas still has an elite eye at the plate with 97th percentile exit velocity on fly balls and line drives. He may settle in around a .250 hitter, but the power is legitimate enough to put up a 30+ home runs season if he can remain healthy in 2025. That makes him a good target if you miss out on the top first basemen.