 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Triston Casas

  
Published February 25, 2025 09:52 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Triston CasasBOS - 1B
Bats: LAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $6 | AL 5x5: $15
2024: 1B:61Mixed 2026: $8 | 2027: $8
Outlook: Casas hit six home runs with a .857 OPS in his first 22 games of 2024 but then tore cartilage in his rib cage on a swing at the end of April and wound up missing more than two months. He was still playing through pain when he returned which hampered his results, but he did hit five home runs with a .925 OPS in the final 15 games of the season, which indicates he was rounding back into form. It’s hard to take much from his abbreviated season, but Casas still has an elite eye at the plate with 97th percentile exit velocity on fly balls and line drives. He may settle in around a .250 hitter, but the power is legitimate enough to put up a 30+ home runs season if he can remain healthy in 2025. That makes him a good target if you miss out on the top first basemen.
casas.jpg

Mentions
Casas_Triston (1).jpg Triston Casas Boston Red Sox Primary Logo Boston Red Sox