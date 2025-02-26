 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Preview: Alec Bohm
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Christopher Morel

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_traviskelce_250226.jpg
Kelce won’t be a top-five fantasy TE if he returns
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250226.jpg
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_nfl_turnerint_250226.jpg
Turner breaks down pass-rushing mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Preview: Alec Bohm
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Christopher Morel

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_traviskelce_250226.jpg
Kelce won’t be a top-five fantasy TE if he returns
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250226.jpg
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_nfl_turnerint_250226.jpg
Turner breaks down pass-rushing mindset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Player Profile: Rafael Devers

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:00 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Rafael DeversBOS - 3B
Bats: LAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $17 | AL 5x5: $21
2024: 3B:130Mixed 2026: $17 | 2027: $16
Outlook: Devers was one of a few Red Sox players who struggled through injuries and saw his production fall off at the end of the season. The star third baseman hurt his left shoulder in spring training and claimed he never felt like himself during the season. He then hurt his right shoulder in July and proceeded to slash .244/.325/.402 with just five home runs in 55 games after the injury before the team shut him down for the season. Devers avoided surgery this offseason and should be back to full health hitting in the middle of a solid Red Sox lineup. He’s been as consistent as they come in his career and remains a top-three third baseman in fantasy, so draft him expecting a .280 season with around 30 home runs and strong counting stats. The big thing to watch this spring is he’ll continue to play third base with Alex Bregman — a far superior defensive third baseman — now in the fold.
Devers.jpg

Mentions
Boston Red Sox Primary Logo Boston Red Sox Devers_Rafael (1).jpg Rafael Devers