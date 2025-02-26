2025 Player Profile: Rafael Devers

Outlook: Devers was one of a few Red Sox players who struggled through injuries and saw his production fall off at the end of the season. The star third baseman hurt his left shoulder in spring training and claimed he never felt like himself during the season. He then hurt his right shoulder in July and proceeded to slash .244/.325/.402 with just five home runs in 55 games after the injury before the team shut him down for the season. Devers avoided surgery this offseason and should be back to full health hitting in the middle of a solid Red Sox lineup. He’s been as consistent as they come in his career and remains a top-three third baseman in fantasy, so draft him expecting a .280 season with around 30 home runs and strong counting stats. The big thing to watch this spring is he’ll continue to play third base with Alex Bregman — a far superior defensive third baseman — now in the fold.