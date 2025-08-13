Chase Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Chase Brown 2025 Fantasy Preview

Chase Brown RB - Cincinnati Bengals Bye:10 Age: 25 HT: 5-10 WT: 210

2024: With the Bengals looking to replace previous mainstay Joe Mixon, Brown started out slow in his battle with Zack Moss but overtook the veteran by early October. The fight ended entirely when Moss suffered a Week 8 neck injury, ending his season. Brown averaged a whopping 24 touches over his final eight games before missing the finale with an ankle injury. All in all, Brown was the RB14 by average PPR points, buoyed by 54 receptions and 11 total touchdowns.

What’s changed: Brown is neither an efficiency dynamo nor big-play back — he finished 27th in PFF’s “breakaway” metric last season, which measures the percent of your gains that come on carries of 15-plus yards — but he does everything sufficiently well. The Bengals passed on adding real competition, bringing back Moss and reuniting with Samaje Perine. Sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks has excited some Dynasty league players, but that is more of a 2026 concern.

Outlook: Brown doesn’t have the feel of a half-decade starter in the Bengals’ backfield, but there is every reason to believe he will remain on the RB1/2 borderline for the 2025 season.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 CIN 12 44 179 4.1 14.9 0 14 15 156 1 1 54 47 40 2024 CIN 16 229 990 4.3 61.9 7 54 65 360 4 11 255 228 201 PROJ.2025 CIN 17 227 877 3.9 51.6 9 44 55 264 4 13 237 215 193

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

