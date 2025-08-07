Dak Prescott fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Dak Prescott 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Injury-shortened 2024 followed MVP-caliber campaign. Efficiency also dipped pre-hamstring injury.

Cowboys added George Pickens to finally complement CeeDee Lamb .

. Now healthy, Dak is poised to rebound as reliable weekly fantasy starter.

Dak Prescott QB - Dallas Cowboys Bye:10 Age: 32 HT: 6-2 WT: 238

2024 Season: After a phenomenal season in 2023 where Prescott finished second in MVP voting as well as QB5 in fantasy, his 2024 season couldn’t have gone any worse. it ended after eight games due a partial hamstring avulsion, which is just about as painful as it sounds. He’s also looking to bounce back efficiency-wise after throwing two interceptions in four games last season. Through the eight games that he played, he was QB19 in total fantasy points.

What’s Changed: Prescott got a big boost to his receivers group this past offseason when the Cowboys traded for former Steelers’ wideout George Pickens. The Cowboys have long needed a legitimate threat opposite CeeDee Lamb.

2025 Outlook: With the strength of the Cowboys offense being their pass catchers, Prescott’s numbers could look much more what they looked like in 2023. Furthermore, with Dallas being in one of the toughest divisions in football, they’ll lean heavily on their $60 million quarterback. Prescott is always game to be a weekly starter in fantasy.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DAL 12 261 394 66 2860 23 15 182 1 199 199 199 2023 DAL 17 410 590 70 4516 36 9 242 2 343 343 343 2024 DAL 8 185 286 65 1978 11 8 54 1 117 117 117 PROJ 2025 DAL 17 402 601 67 4355 37 10 211 3 339 339 339

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

