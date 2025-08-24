Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Deebo Samuel Sr. 2025 Fantasy Preview
2024: As was the case with most 49ers, 2024 was a season to forget for Deebo. He missed a game early in the season with a calf injury, sat out all but four snaps of Week 7 while battling pneumonia, and skipped Week 18 to tend to wrist and rib injuries. Samuel averaged a career-worst 44.7 receiving yards per game and his 9.1 rushing yards per game went down as his second-lowest mark.
What’s changed: 49ers GM John Lynch said right after the season that he expected Samuel to be back with the team for 2025, but Samuel requested a trade in his exit interview and the team obliged by sending him to the Commanders for a fifth-round pick. He now joins an ascending Commanders team helmed by superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team’s top receiver, Terry McLaurin, has already missed offseason practices in search of a new contract. He could remain on the sidelines during training camp if a deal isn’t done.
Outlook: Samuel is a perfect fit for what Washington wants to do on offense if he still has something left in the tank. The Commanders attempted the fifth-most screen passes under OC Kliff Kingsbury but ranked 22nd in yards per attempt on these throws. They were also a below-average team in YAC production. With Terry McLaurin potentially missing valuable practice reps, Samuel is going to get every opportunity to become a focal point of the passing game this offseason.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|SF
|13
|56
|94
|632
|11.3
|48.6
|2
|5
|168
|140
|112
|2023
|SF
|15
|60
|89
|892
|14.9
|59.5
|7
|12
|244
|214
|184
|2024
|SF
|15
|51
|81
|670
|13.1
|44.7
|3
|4
|154
|128
|103
|PROJ. 2025
|WAS
|17
|63
|110
|778
|12.4
|45.8
|5
|8
|198
|167
|135
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs