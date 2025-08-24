 Skip navigation
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 24, 2025 07:59 PM
Deebo Samuel Sr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: As was the case with most 49ers, 2024 was a season to forget for Deebo. He missed a game early in the season with a calf injury, sat out all but four snaps of Week 7 while battling pneumonia, and skipped Week 18 to tend to wrist and rib injuries. Samuel averaged a career-worst 44.7 receiving yards per game and his 9.1 rushing yards per game went down as his second-lowest mark.

What’s changed: 49ers GM John Lynch said right after the season that he expected Samuel to be back with the team for 2025, but Samuel requested a trade in his exit interview and the team obliged by sending him to the Commanders for a fifth-round pick. He now joins an ascending Commanders team helmed by superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team’s top receiver, Terry McLaurin, has already missed offseason practices in search of a new contract. He could remain on the sidelines during training camp if a deal isn’t done.

Outlook: Samuel is a perfect fit for what Washington wants to do on offense if he still has something left in the tank. The Commanders attempted the fifth-most screen passes under OC Kliff Kingsbury but ranked 22nd in yards per attempt on these throws. They were also a below-average team in YAC production. With Terry McLaurin potentially missing valuable practice reps, Samuel is going to get every opportunity to become a focal point of the passing game this offseason.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SF 13 56 94 632 11.3 48.6 2 5 168 140 112
2023 SF 15 60 89 892 14.9 59.5 7 12 244 214 184
2024 SF 15 51 81 670 13.1 44.7 3 4 154 128 103
PROJ. 2025 WAS 17 63 110 778 12.4 45.8 5 8 198 167 135

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

