MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Willson Contreras
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras out of lineup with foot injury after being hit by pitch
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2025: Complete results and expert analysis
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round
Now 10th in Ryder Cup points, Keegan Bradley admits he still has ‘a lot to prove’ as a potential pick

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Conner fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 13, 2025 01:29 PM
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

James Conner 2025 Fantasy Preview

James ConnerRB - Arizona CardinalsBye:8
Age: 30HT: 6-1WT: 233

2024: Conner appeared in 16 games for the first time in his eight-year career, generating a new personal-best 1,094 yards rushing. He also caught his most passes since 2018 (47), pairing those accomplishments with nine total touchdowns to finish as the RB15 by average PPR points. It wasn’t necessarily supposed to be that way, but hyped third-round rookie Trey Benson never got out of neutral.

What’s changed: Conner was rewarded for his efforts with a mid-season extension. Benson is talking up being “more explosive” after gaining seven pounds during the offseason, but Conner remains Option A on all the downs that matter most.

Outlook: The Cardinals figure to be careful with Conner’s workloads, but that means making sure he’s in the 16-18 touch range. That is more than enough to support a weekly RB2 role, even if his receptions total regresses back to the 35-40 range. Conner’s long injury history does mean fantasy drafters should consider nabbing Benson later on if given the opportunity at or below ADP.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 ARI 13 183 782 4.3 60.2 7 46 58 300 1 8 200 177 154
2023 ARI 13 208 1040 5 80 7 27 33 165 2 9 202 188 175
2024 ARI 16 236 1094 4.6 68.4 8 47 55 414 1 9 254 230 207
PROJ.2025 ARI 17 246 1067 4.3 62.8 11 35 44 278 2 13 248 230 212

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

