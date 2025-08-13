James Conner fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

James Conner 2025 Fantasy Preview

James Conner RB - Arizona Cardinals Bye:8 Age: 30 HT: 6-1 WT: 233

2024: Conner appeared in 16 games for the first time in his eight-year career, generating a new personal-best 1,094 yards rushing. He also caught his most passes since 2018 (47), pairing those accomplishments with nine total touchdowns to finish as the RB15 by average PPR points. It wasn’t necessarily supposed to be that way, but hyped third-round rookie Trey Benson never got out of neutral.

What’s changed: Conner was rewarded for his efforts with a mid-season extension. Benson is talking up being “more explosive” after gaining seven pounds during the offseason, but Conner remains Option A on all the downs that matter most.

Outlook: The Cardinals figure to be careful with Conner’s workloads, but that means making sure he’s in the 16-18 touch range. That is more than enough to support a weekly RB2 role, even if his receptions total regresses back to the 35-40 range. Conner’s long injury history does mean fantasy drafters should consider nabbing Benson later on if given the opportunity at or below ADP.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 ARI 13 183 782 4.3 60.2 7 46 58 300 1 8 200 177 154 2023 ARI 13 208 1040 5 80 7 27 33 165 2 9 202 188 175 2024 ARI 16 236 1094 4.6 68.4 8 47 55 414 1 9 254 230 207 PROJ.2025 ARI 17 246 1067 4.3 62.8 11 35 44 278 2 13 248 230 212

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

