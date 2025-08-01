Jared Goff fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Jared Goff 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Career-best efficiency led Goff to top-10 QB fantasy finish in 2024.
- Ben Johnson’s departure as OC creates uncertainty in Lions’ offensive continuity.
- Surrounded by elite weapons, Goff remains a steady low-end QB1.
|Jared Goff
|QB - Detroit Lions
|Bye:8
|Age: 30
|HT: 6-4
|WT: 217
2024: The Lions offense hummed to 0.16 EPA per play (No. 3 in the NFL) with Jared Goff at the helm last season. He gelled with the offensive playmakers in Ben Johnson’s system, tallying 4,629 yards for a career-high 37 touchdowns, also reaching career-highs with a 72.4 percent completion percentage and 8.6 yards per attempt. This production led to a top-ten fantasy finish and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions failed to make a run after Goff threw three interceptions in the Divisional Round amidst a subpar Detroit performance.
What’s changed: Perhaps the biggest change is the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He created a system where Goff and the offense thrived and is now replaced by John Morton. Additionally, center Frank Ragnow retired and will be replaced by rookie Tate Ratledge. Rookie Isaac TeSlaa also joins the pass-catching group to compete for the No. 3 wide receiver role.
2025 Outlook: Keeping much of last season’s efficient playmaking offense, Goff’s biggest question will be how he adjusts to a new center and offensive coordinator. The absence of Ben Johnson will change the Lions offense, but Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs are all returning stars. Goff will be in the low-end QB1 range for 2025.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|DET
|17
|382
|587
|65
|4438
|29
|7
|73
|0
|284
|284
|283
|2023
|DET
|17
|407
|605
|67
|4575
|30
|12
|21
|2
|289
|289
|289
|2024
|DET
|17
|390
|539
|72
|4629
|37
|12
|56
|0
|325
|324
|324
|PROJ 2025
|DET
|17
|388
|580
|67
|4414
|30
|12
|46
|1
|287
|287
|287
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
