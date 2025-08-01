Jared Goff fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview: Does the end of season Gibbs show return? The principal players have all returned. Does losing Ben Johnson blunt things for the Lions in fantasy football?

Jared Goff 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Career-best efficiency led Goff to top-10 QB fantasy finish in 2024.

Ben Johnson ’s departure as OC creates uncertainty in Lions’ offensive continuity.

’s departure as OC creates uncertainty in Lions’ offensive continuity. Surrounded by elite weapons, Goff remains a steady low-end QB1.

Jared Goff QB - Detroit Lions Bye:8 Age: 30 HT: 6-4 WT: 217

2024: The Lions offense hummed to 0.16 EPA per play (No. 3 in the NFL) with Jared Goff at the helm last season. He gelled with the offensive playmakers in Ben Johnson’s system, tallying 4,629 yards for a career-high 37 touchdowns, also reaching career-highs with a 72.4 percent completion percentage and 8.6 yards per attempt. This production led to a top-ten fantasy finish and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions failed to make a run after Goff threw three interceptions in the Divisional Round amidst a subpar Detroit performance.

What’s changed: Perhaps the biggest change is the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He created a system where Goff and the offense thrived and is now replaced by John Morton. Additionally, center Frank Ragnow retired and will be replaced by rookie Tate Ratledge. Rookie Isaac TeSlaa also joins the pass-catching group to compete for the No. 3 wide receiver role.

2025 Outlook: Keeping much of last season’s efficient playmaking offense, Goff’s biggest question will be how he adjusts to a new center and offensive coordinator. The absence of Ben Johnson will change the Lions offense, but Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs are all returning stars. Goff will be in the low-end QB1 range for 2025.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DET 17 382 587 65 4438 29 7 73 0 284 284 283 2023 DET 17 407 605 67 4575 30 12 21 2 289 289 289 2024 DET 17 390 539 72 4629 37 12 56 0 325 324 324 PROJ 2025 DET 17 388 580 67 4414 30 12 46 1 287 287 287

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

