Jayden Daniels fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jayden Daniels 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Daniels shattered expectations as a rookie with elite dual-threat production.

Washington went all-in this offseason, adding Tunsil and Deebo to support Daniels.

Massive ceiling with QB1 overall finish firmly in play for 2025.

Jayden Daniels QB - Washington Commanders Bye: 12 Age: 24 HT: 6-4 WT: 210

2024: The No. 2 overall pick entered the league with loads of red flags from his late breakout to his knack for taking sacks. He also had several indicators of elite upside including his excellent deep ball and gaudy rushing output. Daniels was as boom/bust as prospects come and quickly proved to be fully on the boom side of that equation. Daniels’ passing was masterful for a rookie and efficient for a player of any experience. He threw 25 touchdowns to nine picks, albeit with a modest 3,568 yards. Still, this was enough to land him at 13th in adjusted yards per attempt (7.6). Add in a 148/891/6 rushing line and you have the recipe for one of the best fantasy picks of the season and an easy choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

What’s changed: Realizing they were in an obvious win-now window, the Commanders got to work building around Daniels this offseason. They traded for Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and gave Daniels another weapon to work with in Deebo Samuel. The team also added via the draft with fourth-round receiver Jaylin Lane. Needless to say, the Commanders are going all in while they have an MVP-caliber passer on a rookie contract.

2025 Outlook: As if Daniels’ dominant regular season wasn’t enough to put him among the league’s elite fantasy passers, he torched the postseason with 24.1 points per game en route to an NFC Championship berth. While Daniels may not be quite as sure of a bet as Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, there’s no way to price him any lower than QB3 in the rankings. A QB1 overall season is well within the range of outcomes for the second-year superstar.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 WAS 17 331 480 69 3568 25 9 891 6 356 356 356 PROJ 2025 WAS 17 382 575 66 3561 29 9 840 6 364 364 364

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

