Justin Herbert fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Preview: Ladd McConkey takes the next step Ladd McConkey was the breakout star for the Chargers last year. Now Los Angeles is poised to see another rookie hit the ground running with first-round running back Omarion Hampton.

Justin Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Efficiency saved Herbert’s 2024 fantasy season in low-volume, run-first offense.

Chargers added Tre Harris and Tyler Conklin , but pass-catching group remains thin.

and , but pass-catching group remains thin. Herbert is still a low-end QB1, but ceiling capped by offensive philosophy.

Justin Herbert QB - Los Angeles Chargers Bye: 12 Age: 27 HT: 6-6 WT: 236

2024: Under new head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers aimed to be a run-heavy offense. Justin Herbert passed the ball 504 times, good for No. 13 in the NFL and the second-lowest total of his career – only his 13-game 2023 season had less attempts. He did throw for a career-high 7.7 yards per attempt (still No. 17 in the NFL), totaling 3,870 yards for 23 touchdowns and three interceptions. Tacking on 306 rushing yards, Herbert was a top-15 fantasy quarterback last season. Passing volume has been his biggest fantasy boost throughout his career; though he did not get volume last season, his efficiency kept Herbert as a high-end QB2.

What’s changed: Herbert’s receiving corps needed a boost and may be getting one in second-rounder Tre Harris. Joshua Palmer is gone and Mike Williams retired, leaving tight end Tyler Conklin as the next-best pass-catcher added. Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris will reinforce the run game, but all these changes just leave Herbert with the same old slim receiving corps.

2025 Outlook: Expect the Chargers’ offense to still have a run-heavy identity. Year two of Ladd McConkey with the addition of Harris and a decent pass-catching back in Hampton should help Herbert. Low passing volume will cap his ceiling, though Herbert is efficient enough to be in the low-end QB1 to high-end QB2 range this season.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 LAC 17 477 699 68 4739 25 10 147 0 281 280 279 2023 LAC 13 297 456 65 3134 20 7 228 3 234 234 233 2024 LAC 17 332 504 66 3870 23 3 306 2 285 285 285 PROJ 2025 LAC 17 323 512 63 3905 26 7 257 2 282 282 282

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

