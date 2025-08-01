Justin Herbert fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Justin Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Efficiency saved Herbert’s 2024 fantasy season in low-volume, run-first offense.
- Chargers added Tre Harris and Tyler Conklin, but pass-catching group remains thin.
- Herbert is still a low-end QB1, but ceiling capped by offensive philosophy.
|Justin Herbert
|QB - Los Angeles Chargers
|Bye: 12
|Age: 27
|HT: 6-6
|WT: 236
2024: Under new head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers aimed to be a run-heavy offense. Justin Herbert passed the ball 504 times, good for No. 13 in the NFL and the second-lowest total of his career – only his 13-game 2023 season had less attempts. He did throw for a career-high 7.7 yards per attempt (still No. 17 in the NFL), totaling 3,870 yards for 23 touchdowns and three interceptions. Tacking on 306 rushing yards, Herbert was a top-15 fantasy quarterback last season. Passing volume has been his biggest fantasy boost throughout his career; though he did not get volume last season, his efficiency kept Herbert as a high-end QB2.
What’s changed: Herbert’s receiving corps needed a boost and may be getting one in second-rounder Tre Harris. Joshua Palmer is gone and Mike Williams retired, leaving tight end Tyler Conklin as the next-best pass-catcher added. Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris will reinforce the run game, but all these changes just leave Herbert with the same old slim receiving corps.
2025 Outlook: Expect the Chargers’ offense to still have a run-heavy identity. Year two of Ladd McConkey with the addition of Harris and a decent pass-catching back in Hampton should help Herbert. Low passing volume will cap his ceiling, though Herbert is efficient enough to be in the low-end QB1 to high-end QB2 range this season.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|LAC
|17
|477
|699
|68
|4739
|25
|10
|147
|0
|281
|280
|279
|2023
|LAC
|13
|297
|456
|65
|3134
|20
|7
|228
|3
|234
|234
|233
|2024
|LAC
|17
|332
|504
|66
|3870
|23
|3
|306
|2
|285
|285
|285
|PROJ 2025
|LAC
|17
|323
|512
|63
|3905
|26
|7
|257
|2
|282
|282
|282
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
