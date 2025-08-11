Rashid Shaheed fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Rasheed Shaheed 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Explosive start to 2024 derailed by season-ending meniscus surgery after Week 5.

Saints hired Kellen Moore , rookie QB Tyler Shough replaces Derek Carr.

, rookie QB replaces Derek Carr. Shaheed is deep-threat reliant, making him a high-variance, boom-bust fantasy option.

Rashid Shaheed WR - New Orleans Saints Bye:11 Age: 26 HT: 6-0 WT: 180

2024: For the better part of five weeks, it looked like it was time to start prep for 2025 if you didn’t draft Shaheed. The young speedster topped 70 yards in four of his first five games and scored three times. He was playing his usual field-stretching role, but new OC Kilnt Kubiak had the offense firing on all cylinders, getting Shaheed open at will. Shaheed then suffered a meniscus injury that required season-ending surgery. Among players who appeared in at least six games, Shaheed ranked third in the NFL in air yards share.

What’s changed: The Saints sent Kubiak and head coach Dennis Allen packing. Allen was replaced by Eagles OC Kellen Moore after the season. Moore spent four years in Dallas where his teams ranked sixth or better in points scored three times. He struggled in his lone season in LA but got back on track last year with an Eagles attack that put up the seventh-most points. The Saints are also shaking things up under center. Derek Carr retired after the season and was replaced with No. 40 overall pick Tyler Shough.

2025 Outlook: Shough was an average deep thrower in college and rarely chose to go long. He ranked 39th in the country in YPA on deep throws in 2024 and attempted them at a 15 percent clip, putting him outside the nation’s top-70 passers in deep throw rate. Shaheed can still do damage on intermediate looks and screens, but he’s at his best when blowing by defenders for long gains. Coming off a season-ending knee injury with a change at quarterback and on the headset, Shaheed is the epitome of a boom-bust click.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NO 12 28 34 488 17.4 40.7 2 3 101 87 73 2023 NO 15 46 75 719 15.6 47.9 5 5 150 127 104 2024 NO 6 20 41 349 17.5 58.2 3 3 74 64 54 PROJ. 2025 NO 17 65 100 796 12.3 46.8 4 4 170 138 105

