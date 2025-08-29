Tucker Kraft fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Tucker Kraft 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Kraft broke out for 50-707-7 last season and had six top-12 PPR weeks to show for his efforts. The third-year tight end has cemented himself as the Packers’ TE1, but he’ll need more than the 71 targets he saw in 2024 if he hopes to replicate last year’s success. Kraft’s 121.6 expected fantasy points last season ranked 17th at the position, while his 43.7 fantasy points over expected were good for third overall. Kraft’s 9.1 yards after catch per reception (YAC/REC) led all tight ends last season, giving him some additional room for upside even if he remains outside the top-15 in targets.

What’s Changed: Everything here looks relatively similar to last season. Despite the Packers finally drafting a first-round receiver in Matthew Golden, it’s fair to question if the team has a legitimate WR1 entering this season.

2025 Outlook: With another year under his belt, Kraft may take another step forward in 2025, but he could better profile as a matchup-based streamer than a weekly must-start. Despite finishing as the overall TE10 in PPR leagues last season, the lack of volume suggests he massively outperformed the hand he was dealt. Kraft will need more volume in 2025 for fantasy managers to rely on him on a weekly basis.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 GB 17 31 40 355 11.5 20.9 2 2 79 63 48 2024 GB 17 50 70 707 14.1 41.6 7 7 163 138 113 PROJ. 2025 GB 17 57 82 653 11.5 38.4 4 4 148 120 91

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

