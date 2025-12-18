Career Highlights: Former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk won a Super Bowl title and enjoyed an impressive 11-year NFL career as one of the league’s most dominant defensive players. Hawk spent his first nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers and finished his career with Cincinnati in 2015, and Atlanta in 2016. In his NFL career, Hawk recorded 945 total tackles with 643 solo tackles. He posted his two best statistical seasons in 2012 and 2013 with the Packers, and played an instrumental role in the Packers 31-25 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2011 Super Bowl. Known for his strength and durability, Hawk played 158 of 160 career games. He either led the team or was a top three tackler in eight of his nine seasons with the Packers. Drafted by Green Bay fifth overall in 2006 out of Ohio State, Hawk finished third in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and earned a spot on Pro Football Weekly/Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team. He was also chosen the team’s Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Packers in tackles in 2006 with 119.

< Back to Celebrities