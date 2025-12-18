Career Highlights: Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso won the 2020 NBA Championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Caruso’s basketball career is one of perseverance as he went undrafted out of Texas A&M in the 2016 NBA Draft and made it all the way to an NBA Championship. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers summer league team that year, and then signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder for about three weeks before being waived. Caruso then joined the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League, followed by joining the Lakers for the 2017 NBA Summer League. After several productive games, he became the first player to go directly from the D-League (now G-League) to the NBA via a two-way contract. In 2019 he scored a career-high 32 points in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, and also became the only Laker that season, other than LeBron James, to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assist game. In the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Caruso started the clinching game six. Last August, Caruso signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Bulls.

< Back to Celebrities