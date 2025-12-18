Career Highlights: Regarded as one of golf’s greatest players in history, Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam won 94 international tournaments, including 72 official LPGA tournaments of which 10 were major championships. In her LPGA career, Sorenstam won eight LPGA Player of the Year awards, and six Vare Trophies given to the LPGA player with the lowest scoring average. She was an eight-time LPGA leading money winner, amassing more than $22 million throughout her career. Sorenstam is the only LPGA player to win the Player of the Year honor, Vare Trophy and the Money List Award in the same year in five different years. In her first full year on the Tour in 1994, she was LPGA Rookie of the Year after three top-10 finishes. Her eight major championships included three U.S. Open titles, three Women’s PGA Championships, three ANA Inspiration titles, the du Maurier Classic and the British Open. The only female to shoot a 59 in competition, Sorenstam became the first player in LPGA history to finish a season with a sub-70 scoring average of 69.99. In 2021, Sorenstam won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open and was named President of the International Golf Foundation.

