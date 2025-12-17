 Skip navigation
Baier.jpg Download

Bret Baier

Fox News Chief Political Anchor

Career Highlights: Bret Baier serves as FOX News’ chief political anchor, and anchor and executive editor of “Special Report with Bret Baier,” one of cable news’ top shows. Prior to his anchor role, Baier was named FOX’s chief White House correspondent in 2006, covering the Bush administration. Before that, he served as national security correspondent covering military and national security affairs and policies from the Pentagon. Baier joined the network in 1998 and served as the Southeastern correspondent for three years. Baier has anchored more than 30 political specials on FNC, reported from Iraq and Afghanistan numerous times, traveled the world with various administrations and military officials and reported from almost 75 countries. Prior to joining FNC, Baier worked for WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, WREX-TV in Rockford, Illinois and WJWJ-TV in Beaufort, South Carolina. Baier is also the author of four New York Times Best-Sellers: “Three Days in January,” “Special Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, Courage and Love,” “Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire,” and “Three Days at the Brink: FDR’s Daring Gamble to Win World II.”

