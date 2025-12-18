Career Highlights: Considered one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive linebackers in history, Brian Urlacher was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. The fan-favorite and popular Urlacher spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears (2000-12), where he played in 182 career games, starting all but two. An eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro and Second-Team All-Pro honoree, he recorded a Bears’ team-record 1,353 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries, and 11 forced fumbles. Urlacher was the 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the first Chicago defender to lead the team in tackles in his first four NFL seasons. In 2006, he played a pivotal role in helping the Bears to a 13-3 record, the NFC’s top playoff seed, and two post-season victories before losing to Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLI. Urlacher’s other accolades include: 2012 Ed Block Courage Award, 2007 Brian Piccolo Award, 2006 AP All-Pro Team, 2005 AP and Pro Football Weekly NFL Defensive Play-of-the-Year, 2001 Football Digest NFL Defensive Player-of-the-Year, and 2000 AP NFL Defensive Rookie-of-the-Year.

