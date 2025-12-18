Brian Urlacher

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
urlacher-brian.jpg Download

Brian Urlacher

Hall of Fame NFL Linebacker

Career Highlights: Considered one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive linebackers in history, Brian Urlacher was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. The fan-favorite and popular Urlacher spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears (2000-12), where he played in 182 career games, starting all but two. An eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro and Second-Team All-Pro honoree, he recorded a Bears’ team-record 1,353 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries, and 11 forced fumbles. Urlacher was the 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the first Chicago defender to lead the team in tackles in his first four NFL seasons. In 2006, he played a pivotal role in helping the Bears to a 13-3 record, the NFC’s top playoff seed, and two post-season victories before losing to Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLI. Urlacher’s other accolades include: 2012 Ed Block Courage Award, 2007 Brian Piccolo Award, 2006 AP All-Pro Team, 2005 AP and Pro Football Weekly NFL Defensive Play-of-the-Year, 2001 Football Digest NFL Defensive Player-of-the-Year, and 2000 AP NFL Defensive Rookie-of-the-Year.

< Back to Celebrities