Career Highlights: Former All-Pro cornerback Charles Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Woodson enjoyed an incredible 18-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-15) and Green Bay Packers (2006-12). A nine-time Pro Bowler, Woodson was named First-Team All-Pro and Second-Team All-Pro four times each. Named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Woodson was the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time NFL interceptions leader in 2009 and 2011. While with the Packers, Woodson won the 2011 Super Bowl in a 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Drafted by the Raiders fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft, Woodson got off to a fast professional start being named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year when he posted five interceptions. A two-time First-Team All-American at the University of Michigan, Woodson won the 1997 National Championship with the Wolverines. His other 1997 accolades include the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, Sporting News Player of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year. After his playing days, Woodson has served in various analyst roles for ESPN and Fox Sports.

