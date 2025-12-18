Career Highlights: A three-time Pro Bowler, Derek Carr is starting his ninth season as quarterback of the Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders after leading the Raiders to the NFL postseason last year. The younger brother of former NFL quarterback David Carr, Derek Carr ranks first in Raiders history with 31,700 passing yards and is the only player in team history with four consecutive 4,000-yards passing seasons. Over the past three seasons, Carr set career highs in passing yards (4,804 in 2021), pass completions (428 in 2021), yards per attempt (7.9 in 2019 & 2020), completion percentage (70.4 in 2019) and passer rating (101.4 in 2020). He holds numerous Raiders career records including touchdown passes (193), pass completions (2,896), pass attempts (4,456), pass completion percentage (65%), lowest interception percentage (1.9%), most game-winning drives (29) to name a few. Carr played four collegiate seasons at Fresno State where he established 27 school records and 21 Mountain West Conference records over his career. He was a two-time All-American selection and two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

