Career Highlights: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas excels on the popular college basketball program “College GameDay,” and in 2015 added analyzing the “Saturday Primetime” game-of-the-week telecasts to his repertoire. Bilas, who has been with ESPN since 1995, also provides Men’s Final Four studio coverage, writes for ESPN.com, and contributes to “SportsCenter” and ESPN Radio. A six-time Emmy nominee as Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst and Outstanding Sports Personality-Event Analyst, Bilas was the recipient of the prestigious 2016 Curt Gowdy Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In college, Bilas was a four-year starter at Duke from 1982-86. He scored 1,062 points, grabbed 692 rebounds and helped Duke to the 1986 NCAA Championship game. Drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, Bilas chose to play professional basketball overseas, ranking among top scorers in Italy during the 1987 and 1988 seasons, and in Spain for part of the 1989 season. Bilas returned to Duke in 1990 to serve as an assistant coach, while also earning his law degree from Duke Law School. As an assistant coach under Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils advanced to the NCAA Championship game three times, winning back-to-back titles in 1991 and 1992.

