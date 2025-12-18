Career Highlights: Regarded as one of the greatest football players in NFL history, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice was a 13-time Pro Bowler and named All-Pro 12 times (10 times First-Team) during his illustrious 20-year career playing for San Francisco (1985-2000), Oakland (2001-2003), and Seattle (2004). Elected into the 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Rice won three Super Bowls and one Super Bowl MVP title with the 49ers during his 15 years with the team. He is the all-time leader in almost every major statistical category for wide receivers, is a member of the NFL’s 75th Anniversary team, was named NFL Player of the Year twice, was NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice and was a six-time NFL receptions leader. Rice holds more than 100 NFL records including career receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, receptions, receiving yards, most games with 100 receiving yards, most 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and most 100-catch seasons. An instrumental member of three Super Bowl Championship teams with the 49ers, Rice also led Oakland to the Super Bowl in 2003, which they eventually lost to Tampa Bay.

< Back to Celebrities