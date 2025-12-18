Jerry Rice

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
rice-jerry.jpg Download

Jerry Rice

Pro Football Hall of Fame WR

Career Highlights: Regarded as one of the greatest football players in NFL history, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice was a 13-time Pro Bowler and named All-Pro 12 times (10 times First-Team) during his illustrious 20-year career playing for San Francisco (1985-2000), Oakland (2001-2003), and Seattle (2004). Elected into the 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Rice won three Super Bowls and one Super Bowl MVP title with the 49ers during his 15 years with the team. He is the all-time leader in almost every major statistical category for wide receivers, is a member of the NFL’s 75th Anniversary team, was named NFL Player of the Year twice, was NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice and was a six-time NFL receptions leader. Rice holds more than 100 NFL records including career receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, receptions, receiving yards, most games with 100 receiving yards, most 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and most 100-catch seasons. An instrumental member of three Super Bowl Championship teams with the 49ers, Rice also led Oakland to the Super Bowl in 2003, which they eventually lost to Tampa Bay.

< Back to Celebrities