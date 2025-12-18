Career Highlights: Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz is an eight-time All-Star, Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion. In his illustrious 20-year MLB career with the Atlanta Braves, Smoltz was a two-time National League wins and strikeout leader, and the first pitcher in history to top both 200 wins and 150 saves. With a lifetime 15-4 post-season record and 2.67 ERA, Smoltz helped Atlanta win the 1995 World Series. The only Braves player to be part of the franchise’s historic run of 14 consecutive division titles, Smoltz’s best year was 1996 when he went 24-8 with a 2.94 ERA, including winning a franchise-record 14 straight games, an NL record 24 wins, and the Cy Young honor. Predominately a starting pitcher, Smoltz spent three and a half seasons as Atlanta’s closer, and became only the second pitcher to have both a 20-win season and a 50-save season (2002). His other accolades include: 1997 Silver Slugger Award, 2005 Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, and 2005 Roberto Clemente Award. His career statistics include a 3.33 ERA, 3,084 strikeouts and 154 saves.

