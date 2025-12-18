 Skip navigation
KTT16.jpg Download

Kathryn Tappen

NBC Sports Reporter

Career Highlights: Versatile reporter and host Kathryn Tappen serves a variety of roles for NBC Sports including a reporter for Notre Dame Football coverage and co-host of “Peacock Sunday Night Football Final.” Tappan also has served as a sideline reporter for “Sunday Night Football” games and at Super Bowl LVI in February. At the beginning of 2022, she also added lead interviewer for PGA Tour golf coverage and major championships to her duties. Previously, Tappen served as host of NBC’s NHL coverage from 2014 to 2021, in addition to providing coverage of the Olympics and more. In 2020 Tappen anchored studio coverage as part of the first ever all-female crew that broadcast and produced the Blues-Blackhawks matchup. Prior to NBC, Tappen joined the NHL Network in 2011 as the host of “NHL Tonight.” Prior to that, she spent five years with the New England Sports Network as the lead studio host for Boston Bruins games, and also reported on the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics. Tappen was a weekend anchor, and weekday sports reporter for WJAR in Providence after she began her career in 2003 at College Sports Television.

